HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Another jury will be tasked with deciding the guilt or innocence of Terry Thompson, the man charged in the deadly fight that killed John Hernandez outside a Denny's in northeast Harris County in 2017.
Closing arguments get underway at 9 a.m. Thompson's first trial for the choking death of Hernandez ended in a hung jury in June. The jury deliberated for more than 26 hours over three days.
They were deadlocked in their vote on the murder charge: 11-1 not guilty. For the charge of manslaughter, 10 jurors voted not guilty. Eight jurors voted not guilty for the charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Prosecutors delivered their opening statements on Oct. 23. There were notable differences this time around. The Hernandez family pushed for new prosecutors after the hung jury decision last summer.
"They made their demands and we contacted Kim Ogg's office saying, 'Hey, we would like a new prosecutor, someone more experienced, and familiar, just like this,'" said Shere Dore, a community advocate working with the family.
"Do you want me to hit you again? Those are the words of that grown man as he took the life of John Hernandez," said prosecutor Sarah Seely during opening statements.
Defense attorney Scot Courtney did not give an opening statement.
This case got a lot of attention because of the videos taken the night Thompson had his fatal confrontation with Hernandez.
Prosecutors say the video shows Thompson restraining Hernandez and, ultimately, choking him to death.
But defense attorneys say the video is just a portion of the events that night. They allege Hernandez was drunk and urinating in the restaurant parking lot.
Defense attorneys also say Thompson confronted Hernandez about his actions, but then Hernandez threw the first punch.
A spokesperson for the Hernandez family says that did not mean he should lose his life.
"The level of frustration for the family was because of many factors, but more importantly, because of the fact they are not going to get their loved one back," said Cesar Espinosa, Hernandez family spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the defense says the outcome of the first trial was very much in favor of acquitting Thompson, with 11 to one voting not guilty on the murder charge. They hope for a similar outcome this time.
"I thought that the jury split was certainly to our advantage. I think they saw the facts," said Courtney.
In the previous trial, Courtney cross-examined several witnesses who said they saw what was going on and that put the doubt in the jurors' mind as to who was responsible for the fight and Hernandez's death.
Thompson's wife, Chauna, is a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy. She also faces murder charges for her role in the altercation.
A jury can find Thompson guilty or not guilty of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.
If jurors cannot make a decision after day one of deliberations, they will be sequestered and could continue working through the weekend.
