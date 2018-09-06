@CincyPD UPDATE: active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. Call received at 9:10am. Five victims injured, three dead. Suspect is dead. Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter. pic.twitter.com/AlRP6wTANw — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby where three to four officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.One of the victims died at the scene.Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.Two other people were shot. No officers were injured.Authorities say they did recover a weapon. They're now working to evacuate the rest of the people who are still in the bank building.