Little League World Series will not be played this year

The Little League World Series will not be played this year for the first time since the organization began because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League International, which announced the move Thursday, also canceled regional tournaments but said the events would return in 2021.

The Little League World Series has been played each year since the first tournament in 1947.

"After a thorough assessment of the impact the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events," the organization said in a statement.

Little League International also said it would credit its chartered programs with $1.2 in affiliation fees toward current balances or future seasons.

Also canceled was the 2020 MLB Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, which had been scheduled for Aug. 23.
