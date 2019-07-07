Little girl shields her 5-year-old cousin during SoCal earthquake: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5382275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO: New video shows the moments a family inside a Ridgecrest laundromat frantically ran out of the door during Friday night's jolting earthquake.

One 8-year-old knew exactly what to do when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled her home.Her quick thinking didn't just keep her safe, but a younger family member as well.Lily Knight was recording herself playing with the popular toy, slime, when she felt a rumble."Earthquake! Earthquake, Lane, get down. Get down under here right now," Lily exclaimed in her video of the incident.With her was her 5-year-old cousin, Lane."I feeled like the whole entire house was gonna break," recalled Lane. What Lily did next was heroic. "She pulled me down so I can get off of the table.""It started shaking, I was wobbling on the chair, and it freaked me out so I was like, 'Earthquake! Lane get down get down,'" Lily recalled.Lily's mom says she's a little girl with big girl instincts."She learns at school all the drills, and at home she knows exactly where to go during the emergencies," said her mother, Kyrsten Knight.Her mother says she's proud she thought on her feet and protected her family.