Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids

EMBED <>More Videos

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.

By Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE, Bronx -- An arrest has been made after a suspect was caught on video opening fire in front of children on a busy street in the Bronx.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Police announced Friday that 16-year-old Edgar Garcia is in custody in connection to the shooting. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Garcia is expected to be prosecuted as an adult.

"This is what this young girl is walking through ... I don't want to see that once in NYC. Period," he said.

Authorities say Garcia walked up to a group of people, pulled a gun and took aim at one of them -- a 19-year-old man. He fired three shots before taking off.

In video released by the NYPD this week, people on the sidewalk can be seen running or ducking for cover.

EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released surveillance video of a man opening fire on a Bronx street.



Another surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a little girl with a backpack walking home from school, right near where the gunman was shooting.

The terrified girl ran away and went toward the entrance of a building, but found the front door was locked. She is seen remaining by the side of a woman before someone finally opened the door.

"My heart dropped when I saw the little girl running for her life," said Awilda Cordero, a community activist who is haunted by the image of the little girl and the man firing shots.

"If he did it now and he didn't care, he'll continue to do it, so we need to get him off the street," said Cordero.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Police believe the incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two gangs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
concourse villagebronxnew york cityshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly Lyft crash in Clear Lake
Body found after fire destroyed hoarder house
After 'botch,' Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
Fake utility workers steal elderly couple's wedding ring
Clear Creek HS teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Sugar Land singer could be the next 'American Idol'
Man assaults 12-year-old girl he met on Tinder: police
Show More
Black box recovered from cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Andre Johnson hired by Texans as special adviser
Andre Johnson: 5 fast facts
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
More TOP STORIES News