LISTEN: Police scanner notes shooting death of Sgt. Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sounds from a police scanner documented the moments surrounding the shooting death of Sgt. Christopher Brewster.Officers can be heard warning each other that the suspected shooter, 25-year-old Arturo Solis, was wearing red and on the move.Although Brewster had been hit with the fatal shot, he was still able to keep his sense of mind and convey important details to his fellow officers.:05-06Sgt. Brewster: SHOTS FIRED!:11-14Is everything under control out there?:16 - :19Sgt. Brewster: SHOTS FIRED! SHOTS FIRED!:20-25OK. Have shots fired 17:54. Need units en route.:30-33Sgt. Brewster: HE'S WEARING RED! HE'S WEARING RED! HE'S WEARING RED:36 - 38That's clear. Do I have anybody hit?:39-44That's clear. Keep checking back back. Send me a message. Do I have anybody hit at the location?:47-49Officer: We need HFD to our location real quick!:51-55That's clear. Can somebody advise if the officer was hit at the location?:57-1:02Officer: Dispatch - we got one shot. Right side of the chest.That's clear. I'll get EMS en route.