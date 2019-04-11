LISTEN: Camera on bridge caught sound of gas explosion

DURHAM, North Carolina -- A camera connected to a Durham bridge caught the sound of the explosion that killed one person and injured 17 others downtown Wednesday.The camera is connected to the bridge at the intersection of S. Gregson Street and W. Peabody Street.It is operated by Jürgen Henn who runs 11foot8.com -- a website that compiles videos of trucks getting stuck under the bridge. The website is called 11foot8.com because the clearance of the bridge is 11 feet, 8 inches.In Wednesday's video, you can hear the sound of the explosion and see the camera shake.