Dina Lohan, mom of Lindsay Lohan, chased by victim, arrested after crash on Long Island

MERRICK, Long Island -- Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested following an alleged drunken crash with another driver on Long Island this weekend.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Merrick Mall.

According to law enforcement sources, Lohan tried to flee the scene of the accident and was chased down by the victim of the crash before she was taken into custody outside her home.

According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver's seat of her Mercedes with the engine on, and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her, and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.

Lohan refused to take any field sobriety tests, and was arrested on felony charges of driving while intoxicated. She had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated drunken driving in April 2014. Her license was suspended in July over a failure to pay state taxes.

It's a felony to drive while intoxicated after having a previous qualifying DWI conviction in the prior 10 years.

Lohan is due back in court later this week after she was released on her own recognizance Sunday, her attorney, Mark Heller, said. He called her arrest "an unfortunate event" and said, "We're hoping we'll resolve it favorably."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
