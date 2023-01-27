Mother of 3 suffering from postpartum psychosis charged in deaths of 2 children, infant hospitalized

A Massachusetts mother is accused of killing 2 of her young children and seriously hurting her infant before harming herself, officials say.

DUXBURY, Mass. -- Two young children were found dead inside a Massachusetts home Tuesday night. An infant was also found critically hurt and was rushed to the hospital.

Now, prosecutors have a suspect in the horrific crime and it's the children's mother.

The case has been hard on everyone, including the first responders who arrived on the scene.

"Our community is, of course, reeling from the tragic events of last night," Duxbury town manager René Read said.

The Duxbury town manager struggled with his emotions as investigators announce the mother of three young children has been charged with the murder of two of them, a 5-year-old girl, and 3-year-old boy.

"Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled," said Tim Cruz, the district attorney for Plymouth County, Massachusetts.

Flowers outside the Duxbury home is a small gesture that conveys the grief the community is feeling, including neighbor John Sullivan.

"Everybody is in a state of disbelief. It is tragic, you know, the whole neighborhood is trying to process this whole thing," Sullivan said.

They are trying to process the children were found murdered, allegedly at the hands of their own mother. A 7-month-old boy is also fighting for his life at a Boston hospital.

Investigators said the mother, 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, attempted suicide and remains hospitalized as well.

Local minister Reverent Bill Ferguson of the Pilgrim Church said the community is trying to find ways to help.

"How do you? Especially when young children are involved. Mental health issues -- if those are some of the reasons why this happened -- we just don't know, it's the unknowable," Rev. Ferguson said.

Police said it was the children's father who made the 911 call.

First responders who rushed to the home are also grieving after coming upon a scene that has left them devastated and in need of support of their own.

"To all those responded, we care about you. If you or a colleague are in need of support, please reach out," said Chief Robert Reardon, with the Duxbury Fire Department.

Mass General Hospital confirms the mother is employed there, releasing this statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

WBZ I-Team sources confirm she may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis.

"It's a challenging event, I think being a police officer, first responder never has been more challenged," said Cruz. "I think we should be thanking them for their efforts and continue to pray for the family."

Clancy remains hospitalized under police custody. She will be arraigned as soon as she is physically able to be in court.

Candlelight vigil held for children killed

Candles flicker in the wake of a tragedy in Duxbury that isn't just affecting one family or one community, but tugging on hearts everywhere.

Inside a somber Holy Family Church, people searched for comfort and guidance on how to cope with something so incomprehensible.

"Before this tragic even,t they were a happy, loving couple and family," said Rev. Robert J. Deehan, with Holy Family Church. "Sadly, the struggle Lindsay had trying to deal with her mental illness became overwhelming which led to such devastating results."

Mental health and postpartum struggles were addressed inside and outside the church, WXFT reported.

"My wife is nine months pregnant so were expecting our first," said Harry Irving, who attended the vigil. "I think the hardest thing for us is knowing how devastating postpartum depression can be."

"It's hard to understand how this could happen still, but, I'm trying to learn," said fellow attendee, Diane Monaghan.

Also front and center in the difficult conversation at the emotional vigil were the graphic images now ingrained in the minds of first responders.

"For us, it's unimaginable. For those first responders, they witnessed it and they have to live with it for the rest of their lives," said Debbie Heath, the mother of Duxbury firefighter.

Heath says her 25-year-old son was one of the first to respond to the scene at the Clancy home after the children's father called 911.

"I hope he never sees anything like this again," Heath said. "I hope this is the worst call he's ever been on. You can't get those visions out of your head."