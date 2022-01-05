missing children

FBI dive team joins search for San Antonio 3-year-old reported missing 2 weeks ago

EMBED <>More Videos

San Antonio police give update as FBI joins search for girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio, Texas, girl reported missing two weeks ago, police said Tuesday.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex during the late afternoon of Dec. 20.

The 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew in from Washington, D.C., Monday night and searched bodies of water near the girl's family's apartment all day Tuesday, Police Chief William McManus said.

Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

"I wish I could be more uplifting. I know this looks like we're really onto something. But all we're doing here is following up," he said at a briefing at the search site.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.

The child's family had reported that she was at the playground with her mother, who had walked away briefly and found the child missing upon her return.

The family moved to the U.S. in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from "threats that were posed to us," Lina's father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS-TV.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family remains hopeful in search for missing 3-year-old from San Antonio
EMBED More News Videos

Lina Khil's family gathered on Christmas Eve to pray for her safe return. A $150,000 reward is being offered for information in her disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniotexas newsmissing girlmissing childrenfbiu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl from Alvin
Family remains hopeful in search for missing 3-year-old
Friendswood police locate missing 7-year-old boy
Family travels hundreds of miles to find boy last seen in October
TOP STORIES
Mom fears son's killers may not be charged in shooting over stolen dog
Man charged in League City robbery where clerk was found duct-taped
RodeoHouston's full 2022 concert lineup finally revealed tonight
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Fort Bend ISD warns parents about bus delays and driver shortages
13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Kashmere Gardens residents frustrated by wait for COVID test results
Show More
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
Man shot in the head with 'hand cannon' on Houston's southside
Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News