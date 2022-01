Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old San Antonio girl who went missing Dec. 20, 2021

The FBI deployed its Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team from Washington D.C. this morning to assist in fully investigating a lead.



We have not spared any resource or given up hope in finding Lina.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/bPpTl2EAdQ — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) January 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was discontinued Friday afternoon for a 3-year-old girl from San Antonio, Texas who had been reported missing on Dec. 20, 2021, according to police.On Wednesday, a 12-member FBI dive team flew in from Washington, D.C. and joined the search for Lina Sardar Khil. Lina's family reported the little girl was at the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex with her mother, who had walked away briefly and found the child missing upon her return.At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, the San Antonio Police Department canceled the alert but did not provide any other information on Lina or whether she was found.The SAPD Public Information Office later elaborated on the discontinuation, in this statement:The Khil family moved to the U.S. in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from "threats that were posed to us," Lina's father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS-TV