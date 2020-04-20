coronavirus texas

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo to designate COVID-19 'recovery czar' today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding an 11 a.m. press conference at TranStar Monday.

Hidalgo is expected to announce a Harris County COVID-19 recovery Czar and provide an update on the county response to the virus.

ABC13 will stream Hidalgo's announcement live in the video above.

The press conference comes as there are 7,302 coronavirus cases in Harris County, not including the City of Houston. That number includes 760 recoveries and 41 deaths as of Monday morning.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to announce a COVID-19 recover Czar for the city at a separate press conference Monday.

The selected leader will work with the business sector, nonprofit organizations and others to develop a plan to safely and responsibly move Houston forward.

Turner told ABC13 he wants to get the economy running again, but the key is more testing.

As we wait for the announcement, testing has resumed at the Harris County and Houston locations.

Testing locations were closed across the county Sunday due to severe weather.

The video above is from previous reporting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Houston mayor to name COVID-19 recovery czar
Houston mayor says more tests needed before city opens
Harris County COVID-19 testing sites closed until Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas begins slowly reopening today
TIMELINE: Here are the important dates Texas reopen
Houston mayor to name COVID-19 recovery czar
Here is where gas prices have fallen to under $1
When your stimulus money can and can't be taken from you
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday
Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded stream
Show More
Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in north Houston
No travelers? How United is helping Houstonians instead
Houston bakery giving away FREE treats starting this morning
ABC13's Morning News for April 20, 2020
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
More TOP STORIES News