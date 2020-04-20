Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo to designate COVID-19 'recovery czar' today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding an 11 a.m. press conference at TranStar Monday.Hidalgo is expected to announce a Harris County COVID-19 recovery Czar and provide an update on the county response to the virus.ABC13 will stream Hidalgo's announcement live in the video above.The press conference comes as there are 7,302 coronavirus cases in Harris County, not including the City of Houston. That number includes 760 recoveries and 41 deaths as of Monday morning.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to announce a COVID-19 recover Czar for the city at a separate press conference Monday.The selected leader will work with the business sector, nonprofit organizations and others to develop a plan to safely and responsibly move Houston forward.Turner told ABC13 he wants to get the economy running again, but the key is more testing.As we wait for the announcement, testing has resumed at the Harris County and Houston locations.Testing locations were closed across the county Sunday due to severe weather.