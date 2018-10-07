20 people dead in limo crash in upstate New York, authorities say

It was unclear whether those killed were in the vehicles or at the Apple Barrel Country Store, a busy tourist spot which is at that intersection.

SCHOHARIE, New York --
New York State Police say 20 people are confirmed dead following an accident involving a limousine in upstate New York.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the store.

NTSB investigators on Sunday were making their way to Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City and 45 miles west of Albany.

State Police have set up a dedicated phone line to assist family members of the victims. Family members can call 1-877-672-4911.
