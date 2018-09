Officials responded to a fire at a mobile home in Grangerland allegedly caused by a lightning strike.Fire officials said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Los Cabos Drive.Firefighters from Caney Creek, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments were able to put out the blaze, and damage was limited to one side of the home.Authorities say the family was home at the time of the fire, and they were able to get out safely.