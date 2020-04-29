Weather

Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A lightning strike from Wednesday morning's strong storms sent bricks and mortar flying from the chimney of a home and igniting a fire in the attic, authorities said.

A neighbor called 911 as the fire spread to the kitchen of the home. Nobody was home when the lightning struck.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames before the home was a complete loss.

East of Pearland, a tree estimated to be 40 feet tall fell onto a car. In Houston, high winds toppled an awning at a Fifth Ward gas station.

