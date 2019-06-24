Lightning strike hits home, destroys it in fire in Spring, officials say

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a lightning strike caused a home to go up in flames Monday morning in Spring.

The home is a total loss.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said its deputies responded to the 100 block of W. Valera Ridge Place around 5:30 a.m. regarding a lightning strike that caused the roof to catch fire.



The homeowner told ABC13 that he felt like lightning had hit his home around 5:15 a.m. He checked the second floor of the home and the attic but didn't see anything.

However, when he went back downstairs, the doorbell continued to go off and he knew something was wrong.

He went back to the attic and saw smoke. That's when he woke up his wife and got her, their two dogs and himself out of the home safely.

Firefighters went into the attic but quickly had to leave, going into defensive mode to extinguish the fire.

Storms moving in Monday morning brought a lot of lightning strikes, particularly on the north side.

EMBED More News Videos

Lightning sparks house fire in Spring



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfirelightninghouse fireweather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News