Lightning strike hits home, destroys it in fire in Spring, officials say

**HAPPENING NOW**

Constable deputies are responding to the 100blk of W Valera Ridge PL regardng a lightening strike that has caught a residential roof on fire. — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 24, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5361246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lightning sparks house fire in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a lightning strike caused a home to go up in flames Monday morning in Spring.The home is a total loss.Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said its deputies responded to the 100 block of W. Valera Ridge Place around 5:30 a.m. regarding a lightning strike that caused the roof to catch fire.The homeowner told ABC13 that he felt like lightning had hit his home around 5:15 a.m. He checked the second floor of the home and the attic but didn't see anything.However, when he went back downstairs, the doorbell continued to go off and he knew something was wrong.He went back to the attic and saw smoke. That's when he woke up his wife and got her, their two dogs and himself out of the home safely.Firefighters went into the attic but quickly had to leave, going into defensive mode to extinguish the fire.Storms moving in Monday morning brought a lot of lightning strikes, particularly on the north side.