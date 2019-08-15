People left homeless when lightning sparks SE Houston apartment fire

Fire in southwest Houston due to lightning https://t.co/JEwGSvK0Cy — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) August 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storms pushing through Houston brought rain, thunder and lightning, and one bolt set an apartment complex on fire.Firefighters were called to the complex at 10396 Almeda-Genoa Rd. just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.Crews found flames and smoke pouring from at least one building upon arrival.Residents told ABC13's Mayra Moreno they lost everything they own in a matter of minutes as the fire engulfed the apartments.Houston Fire Department says in all, eight units were damaged, leaving 10 people without any belongings.The Red Cross is on scene assisting the victims.