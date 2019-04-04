lightning

Lightning from overnight storms caused tank fires in northeast Harris County

Lightning could be the cause of tank fires in northeast Harris County

By
Lightning from overnight storms caused tank fires in northeast Harris County.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 11000 block of of Sralla Road.



A neighbor told ABC13 that he heard a loud explosion and saw a flash.

"We went outside and saw a big glow in the sky," Daniel Cook said.



According to radio dispatch audio, the tanks were about 8-feet-tall and were partially collapsed from the flames.

"From the looks of it, it's probably going to burn out before we can actually put any kind of foam on it," the dispatcher is heard saying.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the three tanks that caught fire were saltwater disposal tanks.

No injuries were reported.

We're working on getting more information about which company the tanks belong to.
