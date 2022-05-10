1 flown to the hospital after truck rolls over in Cypress, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash in Cypress left at least one person injured on Tuesday afternoon, says the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash along Barker Cypress Road and Little Riata Drive.
ABC13's Skyeye is on the scene.
The video shows a truck upside down, but it is unclear what led to the crash.
One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, their condition is unknown, HCSO says.
This is a developing story.
