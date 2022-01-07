teen shot

23-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 14-year-old days before Christmas

14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition just days before Christmas in Liberty County.

Davonte Newsome is charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

The teen was injured in a drive-by shooting just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 on County Road 3995, north of Cleveland.


Authorities said the teen was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and his side.

Newsome was arrested without incident Thursday night at his home on Tree Monkey Road.

He remains in the Liberty County Jail.

Officials say they're still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Additional arrests are pending.

The video above is from the original report in December about the teen's shooting.
