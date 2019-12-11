Liberty County man shot at while driving, forced off the road

By
DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver's side window of Greg Manen's white truck is gone after he claims someone fired a shot at him as he was driving on highway 90.

"It sounded like an explosion," Manen said. "It was loud."

The incident happened near the Raywood community around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Manen said he ducked down after it happened, but he was injured due to flying glass. Those injuries were minor, he said.

The shooting caused Manen to run off the road, but he managed to safely come to stop.

In the shattered window, he said you can see the area where it appears a bullet or pellet struck the window. Despite being hit, the projectile does not appear to have penetrated the glass.

"It was a pretty scary ordeal," he said. "I think about my kids and I think about my grandkids."

The incident was reported to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

"It's getting out of control you know what I mean?" he said. "It's getting out of control."

The man credits the tint on his window for helping to minimize the glass from flying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
daytonman injuredshots firedshootingdriver
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about man wanted in death of Nassau Bay sergeant
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Rockets invite Lizzo to dance with Clutch City Dancers
How to spot fake reviews while shopping online
A.J. Armstrong's lawyers bid to keep texts out of retrial
Show More
Astros reportedly considered trading Carlos Correa
Here's who is returning to your 2020 Astros
Take your out-of-town guests to these Houston restaurants
Here's when Houston temps will warm up before next front
What you need to know about reverse layaway
More TOP STORIES News