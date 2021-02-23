child death

1-year-old girl found dead in family's pool, Liberty Co. Sheriff's Office says

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was found in the family's swimming pool.

Sheriff's deputies said they were dispatched Monday at 2:30 p.m. to West Pine Street in Daisetta after family members reported their 1-year-old was missing.

As deputies were responding to the scene, a family member found the girl in an above-ground swimming pool. The child was given CPR, but she did not respond, according to a lead investigator.

According to a release, the parents of the 1-year-old told deputies they had put her down for a nap. When they checked on her two hours later, she was not in bed.

Deputies say it appears the girl got up from her nap and wandered into the pool.

An investigation in the case is ongoing and an autopsy will determine exactly how she died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countydrowningchild deathswimmingpool
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Entergy, ERCOT respond to Tony Buzbee's lawsuit on behalf of grieving family
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
Family tried to save woman and 7-year-old from CO poisoning
Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning in SW Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Texans could be hit with spiking power bills
Plumbing company gets 20,000 calls for service in single day
IRS gives Texans relief with tax filing deadline extension
Federal mega vaccine site set to open at NRG Park
Houston relief fund on the way in wake of historic winter storm
Here's how much UT-Austin is paying football coach Steve Sarkisian
Family of 95-year-old who died during weather suing ERCOT, attorney said
Show More
ERCOT has 1 reason that it claims it can't be sued
Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Soak in the sun before the sea fog returns for days
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News