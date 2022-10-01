2022 LGBTQ+ History Month

Let's Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month!

October is LGBTQ+ History Month, a time to honor and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community and its allies. ABC13 and Legacy Community Health have teamed up to observe and show our support.

Houston offers countless services and resources to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning people during LGBTQ+ History Month. Find the info you need below.

1981: The Montrose Clinic, now known as Legacy Community Health Services, opened its doors to the LGBTQ+ community to combat the threat of HIV/AIDS. Today, Legacy provides several health services and programs to Houstonians and remains a strong partner of the LGBTQ+ community.

Get More LGBTQ+ History Month Moments Here

This LGBTQ+ History Month, the Houston area has 4 big ways to celebrate as events get underway in October:

Diana Country Dinner Weekend

October 1 - 2

Join the Dianas for their country dinner weekend with a big dance on Saturday night followed by a brunch on Sunday. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits such as Legacy Community Health. More Info

OutSmart Magazine Gayest and Greatest Awards October

Every year, the city's top LGBTQ+ magazine conducts a reader's poll and names the best of the best in numerous categories, from local personalities to businesses, nightlife and more. This year's winners will be announced in its October 2022 issue. More Info

The Woodlands Pride Festival

October 22

Since 2018, the festival has welcomed more than 15,000 attendees to Town Green Park. Past events boasted over 100 exhibitors, delicious treats from food trucks, exciting entertainers, sponsor swag, and more! More Info

Spirit Day

Join ABC13 on Oct. 20 as we observe GLAAD Spirit Day in the Houston area. LGBTQ+ youth disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. Each year, millions wear purple in a united stand against bullying, visibly showing solidarity as part of the largest LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign in the world. More Info

As a full-service, Federally Qualified Health Center, Legacy Community Health identifies unmet needs and gaps in health-related services and develops client-centered programs to address those needs. A United Way-affiliated agency since 1990, they currently provide adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. Learn More