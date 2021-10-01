2021 LGBTQ+ History Month

October is LGBTQ+ History Month! It is a time to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. ABC13 and Legacy Community Health have teamed up to observe and show our support! Houston offers countless services and resources for LGBTQ+ History month! Find the info you need below.
1981: The Montrose Clinic, now known as Legacy Community Health Services, opened its doors to the LGBT community to combat the threat of HIV/AIDS. Today Legacy provides several health services and programs to Houstonians and remains a strong partner of the LGBTQ+ community.
This LGBTQ+ History Month, the Houston area has two big ways to celebrate as Pride events get underway in October:
Celebrate Pride in Houston and The Woodlands
Saturday, Oct. 2: Join recording artist Deborah Cox, local performers and DJs at the Pride Houston Montrose Fall Festival Block Party. More Information here.
Saturday, Oct. 30: The Woodlands Pride Festival is back for a free day of fun at Town Green Park. See details here.
Go Purple to Support our LGBTQ+ Students
Join ABC13 on Oct. 21 as we observe GLAAD Spirit Day in the Houston area. LGBTQ+ youth disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. Each year, millions wear purple in a united stand against bullying, visibly showing solidarity as part of the largest LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign in the world. Learn more about GLAAD Spirit Day here.
American Trans Resource Hub
Since our founding in 2020, we have been supporting the transition process through our Individualized Transition Plans. The core of our efforts is to bring our transgender community a breath of fresh air by helping with their vision for their transition, planning, and getting through the process with any resources they need. Through all of our endeavors, we hope to bring confidence, ease, and comfort to the lives of transgender individuals. More information here.
The Trevor Project
Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25. Learn more here.
As a full-service, Federally Qualified Health Center, Legacy Community Health identifies unmet needs and gaps in health-related services and develops client-centered programs to address those needs. A United Way-affiliated agency since 1990, they currently provide adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. Learn More