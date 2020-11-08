NE Houston home destroyed by late night fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-story home was consumed by fire Saturday night and appears to be a total loss.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Leycrest Road.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from the structure. Nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters encountered an electrical line down in the yard as they worked to douse the flames.

"We did have some difficulty extinguishing the fire because of the heavy fire load," HFD District 45 Chief Jospeh Leggio said. "The fire traveled into the attic. We were unable to set up any aerial devices in order to make an attack on the roof, so we had to work from ground ladders and work with our deck guns."

Houston Fire Department arson investigators were called to the home to try and find out what started the fire.
