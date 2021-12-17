scripps national spelling bee

Longtime literacy advocate LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee

EMBED <>More Videos

LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI -- LeVar Burton has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Burton gives the competition a celebrity headliner who's also a longtime literacy advocate.

His addition to the bee lineup comes as Scripps prepares to take over production of the telecast. Scripps has ended its longtime partnership with ESPN, which televised the bee from 1994 through this year.

Burton starred on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and was the longtime host of the children's educational program "Reading Rainbow."

He comes from a family of educators and says the bee represents "the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentohioeducationspelling beereading rainbowscripps national spelling beereadingcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
2 Houston students are headed to the National Spelling Bee
$2,500 prize for winner of virtual spelling bee
Alvin ISD eighth grader spelling his way to the top
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News