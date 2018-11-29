Every Christmas Santa gets millions of letters asking for gifts, but sometimes those letters get lost on their way to the North Pole."It's very modest the stuff that she was requesting," said Idalia Limon of B Bar and Grill.Somehow that letter ended up at the bar."Dear Santa Claus," the letter starts out.Then, the writer asks for shoes and clothes. That's why the folks at B Bar and Grill couldn't just throw the letter away.Mom of three Scheila Gonzalez wants to get good Christmas presents for her daughters, but she doesn't have enough money.After losing her job a few years ago, Gonzalez went back to school, and two months ago she started a new housekeeping job.She says her kids don't need toys, but there are basic things that they really need."Most of the kids bring new clothes, new sneakers, new backpacks for school and my two daughters wear the same sneakers they use in the summer, and I didn't see any complaining," said Gonzalez.The workers at B Bar and Grill are giving Gonzalez a gift card so she can buy her daughters shoes and clothes, and a little extra so mom can get something for herself too."It's a mother that works hard for her children and she's trying to do her best for her children and we put ourselves in her shoes and it just touches our hearts," said Limon.So what do the kids want for mom?"First of all I don't want her to have another baby," said daughter Scarlett Olivares. "Because she's having her hands full. I also want her to get something that she really wants for Christmas."