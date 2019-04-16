Let there be light! How to request new street lamps in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live or drive along one part of Houston, you have the opportunity to help make it a little safer.
District A is giving you the chance to request a new street light in unlit areas.
Houston Public Works will evaluate the street to see if it qualifies.
This is for new lights only.
If you see a street light that is out, contact CenterPoint Energy.
Download the form here and submit it.
Head here to see the area that covers District A.
