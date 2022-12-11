Police searching for 38-year-old Friendswood man who went missing after going for a walk

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing man who is said to be new to the Friendswood area.

The Friendswood Police Department said the 38-year-old Lester Mabry was last seen in the 100 block of Clearview Avenue at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to his family, Mabry told them he was going for a walk but never returned home.

Mabry is said to be wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie.

If you locate Mabry, or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.