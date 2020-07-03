North Houston fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for your help in locating a fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

HPD received a report of sexual assault in January 2019 in the 8200 block of Fulton Street.

Police say the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse at the hands of Leonidas Rubi, 51.



Rubi is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6", 170 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
