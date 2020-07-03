North Houston fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

HPD received a report of sexual assault in January 2019 in the 8200 block of Fulton Street.
Police say the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse at the hands of Leonidas Rubi, 51.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child. If you know where police can locate Leonidas Rubi, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 7941-19 -Fugitive- 8200 blk. Fulton St. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/KUfUT6CEpV pic.twitter.com/twmISK3ikB— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) July 3, 2020
Rubi is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6", 170 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.