North Houston fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child. If you know where police can locate Leonidas Rubi, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 7941-19 -Fugitive- 8200 blk. Fulton St. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/KUfUT6CEpV pic.twitter.com/twmISK3ikB