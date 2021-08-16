HOUSTON, Texas -- You hear that noise, Houston? It's the sound of your bank account screaming under the weight of the heavier debt load you're shouldering.
A report released by personal finance platform LendingTree shows Houston ranks tenth among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas for the share of people with credit card balances totaling at least $10,000.
In an aggressive jump, Houston climbed from No. 32 two years ago to No. 10 this year. According to LendingTree, 20% of cardholders in the metro have credit card debt of at least $10,000, and 1.6 percent have credit card debt of at least $50,000.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Surprising share of Houstonians saddled with $10,000 or more in credit card debt
PERSONAL FINANCE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News