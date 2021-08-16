personal finance

Surprising share of Houstonians saddled with $10,000 or more in credit card debt

EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for consolidating your debt in the New Year

HOUSTON, Texas -- You hear that noise, Houston? It's the sound of your bank account screaming under the weight of the heavier debt load you're shouldering.

A report released by personal finance platform LendingTree shows Houston ranks tenth among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas for the share of people with credit card balances totaling at least $10,000.

In an aggressive jump, Houston climbed from No. 32 two years ago to No. 10 this year. According to LendingTree, 20% of cardholders in the metro have credit card debt of at least $10,000, and 1.6 percent have credit card debt of at least $50,000.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonpersonal financedebtfinancecovid 19 pandemiccredit cards
PERSONAL FINANCE
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
Social Security checks to get 5.9% boost, biggest bump in decades
Dept. of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News