Surprising share of Houstonians saddled with $10,000 or more in credit card debt

HOUSTON, Texas -- You hear that noise, Houston? It's the sound of your bank account screaming under the weight of the heavier debt load you're shouldering. report released by personal finance platform LendingTree shows Houston ranks tenth among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas for the share of people with credit card balances totaling at least $10,000.In an aggressive jump, Houston climbed from No. 32 two years ago to No. 10 this year. According to LendingTree, 20% of cardholders in the metro have credit card debt of at least $10,000, and 1.6 percent have credit card debt of at least $50,000.