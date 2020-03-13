Leftover rodeo food is donated to Houston Food Bank

GREAT NEWS! 👏 The carnival food vendors at @RODEOHOUSTON decided to donate what they didn't use to @HoustonFoodBank! We love to see this kind acts during these uncertain times. @rcsfun #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/RWl7nf0Y35 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) March 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carnival vendors at RodeoHouston decided to make a generous donation to the Houston Food Bank after the sudden decision to cancel the event.Dominic Palmieri runs RCS Carnival Group. He told ABC13 they recently received food orders as they prepared for massive crowds this weekend, and they decided to donate what they couldn't return in hopes of helping the community.Palmieri said the donations include tens of thousands of dollars' worth of items including bread, produce, dairy and meats."We really thought it was going to help the community to be able to use it in a much more needed time than to have it sitting in a frozen warehouse," said Palmieri.