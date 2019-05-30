Leasing agent stabs resident to death at apartment complex in The Woodlands: Deputies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A leasing agent at an apartment complex in The Woodlands stabbed a resident to death Tuesday night, deputies say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:37 p.m. to the Plantation Apartments at 3720 College Park Drive.

The employee told deputies the resident attacked him inside the leasing office.

When authorities arrived, they found the resident with stab wounds. He was taken to a local emergency room, where he died.

The leasing agent was questioned, but he has not been arrested.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers, are investigating to determine if this was self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News