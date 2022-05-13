H-Town

Learn how you can change your life by volunteering with Rotary

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!

In our May 16 segment we will talk with Rotary. Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - in Houston and communities around the world. Their projects and passions span several different areas. Learn how volunteering with Rotary can change your life and help your stress level!

