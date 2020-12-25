Food & Drink

Some Lean Cuisine meals recalled after complaints of plastic contamination

If you're thinking about having a Lean Cuisine meal for dinner tonight, you might want to rethink your dinner plans.

After several consumer complaints, Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 92,000 pounds of its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken frozen meals.

The meals contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red-skinned potatoes and gravy.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday that the product might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white plastic. It is believed that the mashed potatoes that come with the meal were contaminated with pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

The products being recalled were shipped nationwide and have the establishment number "EST. P-9018" on the side of the case near the lot number. The FSIS hasn't received any reports of injury or illness, but there are concerns that some of the product may be in consumer's freezers.

The agency advises anyone who might be concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider. It also advises those who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.

