winter storm

League City man in ICU after falling 16-feet while trying to fix pipes

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wife from League City is sending a warning out to families who may be dealing with busted water pipes in the aftermath of last week's brutal winter storm.

"Just don't go up, and do it yourself," homeowner Frances Plotner said. "Please don't do it yourself."

Her husband is now in the ICU with multiple fractures after he fell 16-feet from their attic to the floor while trying to look at busted pipes caused by the storm.

SEE ALSO: Plumbers begin working to restore busted pipes throughout southeast Texas
EMBED More News Videos

Broken pipes this week have been a common issue, to the tune of 5,000 reported breaks. But, here's the reason that number is expected to be much larger than that.



Since the accident, Plotner said her husband has struggled to breathe through three rib fractures.

"They haven't been able to control his pain because he has so many fractures," she said. "They've had to put his hip bone back into place three times."

The Plotners are likely not the only family who tried or will attempt to take matters into their own hands as the demand for pipe repairs grow in the aftermath of the storm.

SEE ALSO: If weather caused pipes to burst, do landlords or renters pay for repairs?

Experts say its best to wait on a professional instead of putting yourself in harm's way.

"If you don't know the different pipe systems, or [you're] just trying to make a repair to get you by, and you don't do it properly, the chance of a second leak is pretty great," said Joe with John Moore Services.

The couple set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses after doctors said Mr. Plotner will have a long road to recovery.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonleague cityfallwinter stormman injuredhome repairswinter weatherpipeline
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
City of Houston lifts boil water notice, other cities not yet clear
13 Investigates: Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
Will your campus open on Monday for school? Find full list here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Houston lifts boil water notice, other cities not yet clear
Mom of 4 seeks help after spending savings on shelter following storm
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
Woman arrested after DUI-related crash kills passenger near Memorial
'Fish kill' washes dead wildlife ashore in Texas coastal communities
Human skull found at NW Harris County park
13 Investigates: Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
Show More
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Claudia Conway wants to be the next 'American Idol'
Cruz spends the weekend helping residents recover from winter storm
I got the vaccine. What's next?
Will your campus open on Monday for school? Find full list here
More TOP STORIES News