League City man in ICU after falling 16-feet while trying to fix pipes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10354984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Broken pipes this week have been a common issue, to the tune of 5,000 reported breaks. But, here's the reason that number is expected to be much larger than that.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wife from League City is sending a warning out to families who may be dealing with busted water pipes in the aftermath of last week's brutal winter storm."Just don't go up, and do it yourself," homeowner Frances Plotner said. "Please don't do it yourself."Her husband is now in the ICU with multiple fractures after he fell 16-feet from their attic to the floor while trying to look at busted pipes caused by the storm.Since the accident, Plotner said her husband has struggled to breathe through three rib fractures."They haven't been able to control his pain because he has so many fractures," she said. "They've had to put his hip bone back into place three times."The Plotners are likely not the only family who tried or will attempt to take matters into their own hands as the demand for pipe repairs grow in the aftermath of the storm.Experts say its best to wait on a professional instead of putting yourself in harm's way."If you don't know the different pipe systems, or [you're] just trying to make a repair to get you by, and you don't do it properly, the chance of a second leak is pretty great," said Joe with John Moore Services.The couple set up ato help pay for medical expenses after doctors said Mr. Plotner will have a long road to recovery.