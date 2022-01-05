arrest

Man arrested 2 weeks after store clerk duct-taped during robbery in League City

James Michael Person is accused of robbing The Coyote Mart in League City at gunpoint on Dec. 19, 2021.
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police have made an arrest more than two weeks after a convenience store clerk was found unconscious with his hands taped behind his back and his mouth taped shut after a robbery.

LCPD announced the arrest of 41-year-old James Michael Person. He was charged with aggravated robbery and held on a $100,000 bond.

Person is accused of robbing The Coyote Mart, located in the 3000 block of W. Marina Bay Drive, on Dec. 19. Officers said he displayed a handgun before moving behind the counter and stealing money from the cash registers.

When LCPD officers responded to the location in response to a robbery, they said they found the 46-year-old store clerk unconscious, bound with duct tape, outside the store.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspect riding away from the scene on a motorcycle, investigators said.

Detectives surveyed nearby businesses and neighborhoods and determined that the motorcycle had returned to a home in the Glen Cove neighborhood, located just a mile and a half away from the robbery.



LCPD said evidence, including the handgun used in the crime, linked Person to the robbery.

The clerk was treated for lacerations to the head and was released from the hospital.

"This case was solved due to the dedication and commitment that League City Police Detective Shane Yount provides daily without exception," Lt. Michael Buffington said. "Detective Yount went the extra mile on this case, having few leads to follow initially, his tenacity led to justice prevailing."
