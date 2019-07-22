League City police officer hospitalized after crash with Corvette

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City police officer was transported via Life Flight Sunday morning after a crash with a Corvette.The crash occurred at FM 646 and West Walker.The police officer and driver of the Corvette were both extricated from their vehicles.The League City police officer was flown to Memorial Hermann while the driver of the Corvette was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.Authorities at the scene believe both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by DPS and Webster Police.