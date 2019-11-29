League City man accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5724817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keyonna Allums was strangled in her Texas City apartment complex in 2014. She had spent that morning preparing for Thanksgiving dinner and was killed later that afternoon inside her apartment.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man has been arrested after police found his wife shot to death at the front door of a home on Thanksgiving Day, according to police.Bernard Dudley, 40, was charged with murder and is accused of killing 42-year-old Chauntelle Bernard.Officers responded to a disturbance call Thursday night at a home in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane, saying there were reports of multiple gunshots.Investigators say the husband and wife were both U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.Bernard was shot multiple times, according to police. Their two young sons were inside the home at the time shooting, officers say.Dudley is being held at the Galveston County jail on a $200,000 bond.