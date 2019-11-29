League City man accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

Bernard Dudley, 40, was charged with murder and is accused of killing 42-year-old Chauntelle Bernard.
Officers responded to a disturbance call Thursday night at a home in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane, saying there were reports of multiple gunshots.
Investigators say the husband and wife were both U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
Bernard was shot multiple times, according to police. Their two young sons were inside the home at the time shooting, officers say.
Dudley is being held at the Galveston County jail on a $200,000 bond.
