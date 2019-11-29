League City man accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man has been arrested after police found his wife shot to death at the front door of a home on Thanksgiving Day, according to police.

Bernard Dudley, 40, was charged with murder and is accused of killing 42-year-old Chauntelle Bernard.

Officers responded to a disturbance call Thursday night at a home in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane, saying there were reports of multiple gunshots.

Investigators say the husband and wife were both U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Bernard was shot multiple times, according to police. Their two young sons were inside the home at the time shooting, officers say.

Dudley is being held at the Galveston County jail on a $200,000 bond.

READ ALSO: Texas City woman strangled on Thanksgiving honored as family prays for justice

EMBED More News Videos

Keyonna Allums was strangled in her Texas City apartment complex in 2014. She had spent that morning preparing for Thanksgiving dinner and was killed later that afternoon inside her apartment.



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citydeadly shootingmurderfatal shootingwoman killeddomestic violenceinvestigationpoliceinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in east Harris County Thanksgiving shooting
Man shot attempting to rob gas station on Houston's west side
Evacuation, curfew order lifted for Port Neches area
How you can rock with American Idol's Uché this weekend
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Show More
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
SPONSORED: Ring in the season with this year's Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
HO HO HO! Take your photo with Santa for FREE this weekend
More TOP STORIES News