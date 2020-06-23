community impact newspaper

League City's Fireworks Extravaganza still on for July 3

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- Despite the coronavirus pandemic closing businesses and canceling events worldwide, League City still plans to hold its annual Fourth of July celebration-though it will look different this year.

The festival will be a drive-in event at Clear Creek ISD's Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster.

RELATED: Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year

Starting at 7 p.m. July 3, a limited number residents can drive into the parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m., according to a city news release.

Vehicles will be spaced apart from each other to accommodate social distancing. Residents are encouraged to wear masks and socialize only with those who came in their own vehicle.

Residents can bring lawn chairs and their own food and drinks, but the event will not allow for pets, tents, alcohol, grills or cooking devices, glass containers, drones, smoking, outside fireworks or walk-ins.

SEE ALSO: Galveston cancels 4th of July fireworks show amid COVID-19 pandemic
