League City detective arrested for DWI with a child passenger

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City police officer has been charged after a drunk driving incident with a child in the car.

The League City Police Department says on Jan. 3 around 6:30 p.m. they received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver near Hobbs Road and League City Parkway.

Officers responded to the scene and located the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Hobbs Rd.

The driver was identified as Scott Aldridge, a LCPD detective.

The district attorney's office charged Aldridge with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. He was given a $2,000 bond.

Aldridge was arrested and officials got a warrant to take a blood specimen to determine his alcohol content.

Authorities say Aldridge has served with LCPD since 2003 and is on administrative leave pending investigation.
