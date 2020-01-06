League City detective arrested for DWI with a child in the car

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City police officer has been charged after a drunk driving incident with a child in the car.

The League City Police Department says on Jan. 3 around 6:30 p.m. they received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver near Hobbs Road and League City Parkway.

Officers responded to the scene and located the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Hobbs Rd.

The driver was identified as Scott Aldridge, a LCPD detective.

The district attorney's office charged Aldridge with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. He was given a $2,000 bond.

Aldridge was arrested and officials got a warrant to take a blood specimen to determine his alcohol content.

Authorities say Aldridge has served with LCPD since 2003 and is on administrative leave pending investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityarrestdrunk drivingdwidwi with child
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murder after blood trail leads to dead body
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
HFD rescues man out of rushing water after trying to save dog
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Houston socialite's $18M home for sale in Broadacres
Show More
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game
From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News