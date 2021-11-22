LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old was hospitalized Saturday after suffering burns from boiling water, according to police.
The incident happened Saturday evening off of Crimson Cove Court. According to police, the child suffered burns to the face and chest.
It's still unclear what happened or how the child was burned but police are investigating.
2-year-old hospitalized after suffering burns from boiling water in League City, police say
