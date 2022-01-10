deadly shooting

$20,000 reward offered for man's murderer 1 year after incident

EMBED <>More Videos

Dad of 2 killed in 1 of 5 Houston shootings in 1 night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers announced an increase in reward money for information that leads to the killer of an entertainer who was shot to death outside a nightclub in midtown a year ago.

The video above is from a previous report.

Layvon Suell was killed outside Space nightclub on Jan. 9, 2021, according to authorities.

One year later, the family of Suell is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder. Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $20,000.

"He's so charismatic. So charming, so loving, so caring, so truthful, so pure," said long-time friend Elyse Washington.

SEE ALSO: 3 dead in 5 overnight shootings across Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Another deadly night of gun violence across Houston included the teen victim outside a nightclub early Saturday morning.



The Detroit-born entertainer made his way to Houston in 2011 for college. After graduating from Texas Southern University, he decided to make Houston his home and grow his music career.

Suell was also a father of two young girls.

"He was the greatest man, the greatest father," said Karis Lane.

According to Houston police, Suell had just left the nightclub when he was crossing the street and approached by a man in a hoodie.

Investigators say the person pulled a gun and shot Suell dead.

"This is not something that would happen to him. I'm telling you," said Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicidevigil
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Woman killed and 3-year-old unharmed when vehicle shot at
HPD locates body in area where man found shot to death the day before
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Dad killed as he carried daughter's birthday cake to Chuck E. Cheese
TOP STORIES
'It was scary': Kingwood man describes tree fall on home during storm
Humble residents wake up to significant damage after possible tornado
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Homes and businesses damaged across Montgomery Co. during storm
Now that the front has passed, it turns cool again
Cars left stranded on flooded roadways in west Houston
Texas GOP post shows how Trump-style memes gain attention
Show More
Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
Houston Dynamo FC hires its youngest head coach
Funnel clouds spotted, wind and water damage reported in Houston
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Teacher accused of keeping son in trunk to avoid COVID posts bond
More TOP STORIES News