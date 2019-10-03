Las Vegas mass shooting: Deal reached on massacre lawsuits, lawyers say

A statement Thursday from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams says the amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part. The law firm says an independent party will be appointed by a court to evaluate claims and dole out money from the settlement fund.
The Oct. 1. 2017 shooting at the Mandalay Bay left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded from bullets or injured in the ensuing chaos. Shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the hotel onto a crowd gathered for the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He was later found dead in his room of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Remembering the Las Vegas shooting victims
Hundreds of victims and family members later filed suit against MGM, claiming the hotel had failed to take steps to protect people attending the festival and failed to prevent Paddock from bringing an arsenal of weapons into his hotel room.
MGM later filed countersuit against the victims in what was a legal maneuver designed to have the cases consolidated and avoid liability.
MGM officials didn't immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages seeking comment.
