Lawyer of 20-year-old accused in parents' murders says evidence was lost

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney for the 20-year-old accused of killing his parents has asked a judge to stop future jurors from seeing text messages extracted from his iPhone.

A motion was filed to suppress all of A.J. Armstrong's cell phone records. Paperwork filed by the defense Friday claims evidence was lost during the first trial back in April. A judge is expected to review that request next week.

A.J. Armstrong is scheduled to go back on trial next month following a mistrial earlier this year.

Armstrong's parents were found shot to death in their bed in 2016. He was 16 at the time and eventually tried on murder charges.

A mistrial was declared in April after the jury could not agree on a verdict.

