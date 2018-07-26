Lawyer for family of man shot in parking dispute wants changes to 'stand your ground'

BILL HUTCHINSON
A lawyer for the family of a man gunned down over a parking space in Florida called on lawmakers Thursday to change the state's stand your ground law to stop "wannabe cops from killing unarmed black men."

During a press conference in front of the Pinellas Criminal Justice Center in Clearwater, Florida, lawyer Benjamin Crump said the Stand Your Ground law has prompted an "epidemic" of unjustified shootings.

Markeis McGlockton was killed one week ago today after he shoved Michael Drejka, 47, to the ground when he saw Drejka berating his girlfriend for parking in a handicap zone.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
