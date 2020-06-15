2 women sue Pearland Walmart after claiming racial discrimination

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women are suing a Pearland Walmart after they say they were assaulted and discriminated because of their race by an employee.Samantha Sharpe and her aunt, Cleatris Johnson, say they were walking out of the store around Thanksgiving last year, when an employee asked to see their receipt.After Sharpe and Johnson noticed two white men walk out the store before them without being stopped, they say they decided to continue walking out the store.A person, later identified as a loss prevention employee, approached the women before allegedly grabbing a bag out of Sharpe's hand while screaming accusations.According to a statement from Sharpe's lawyer, the employee damaged Sharpe's cellphone, earbuds and glasses.According to lawyers, employees in the store called police, who they say showed up and placed Sharpe in handcuffs, then released her after verifying her purchases."Walmart needs training and policies to change its racially discriminatory practices," lawyer Randall Kallinen said. "There is no legal requirement that anyone show a receipt as they exit a store, even though Cleatris and Samantha did."Walmart released a statement, saying in part: