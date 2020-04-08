Coronavirus

Law enforcement praying for Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies took time to pause Wednesday morning for a Harris County sheriff's sergeant battling COVID-19.

The Houston law enforcement community gathered at a sheriff's office substation in Humble to pray for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski. You can watch the vigil in the video above.

Scholwinski is in critical condition at a local hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Scholwinski is just one of at least 27 people in the Harris County Sheriff's Office sickened by COVID-19, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



Just the day before, the sheriff tweeted out news of the county changing policy to ensure sheriff's office personnel will not be required to utilize their own sick time during quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Gonzalez also urge the county to consider a county first-responder's death due to the virus to be a "line of duty" related death.





INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
