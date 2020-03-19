Coronavirus

Law enforcement change policies for COVID-19 protection

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement will be patrolling and handling calls differently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One message from local law enforcement is to avoid calling them unless you have a real emergency.

This is just one of the many ways they are hoping to keep citizens safe, while also stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputies also have the ability to see if a home they're dispatched to contains someone who is either positive or has been tested for COVID-19 with information shared by health authorities.

RELATED: Could some Harris County inmates be released to help stop spread of coronavirus in jails?

Local law enforcement will still be showing up to work and patrolling the streets.

"If we are putting any prisoners in the back of our vehicles, obviously before anybody else is introduced to the vehicle, we are decontaminating the vehicles out, cleaning the seats, the seat belts, things like that," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

Officers and deputies are taking precautionary measures to keep the public and themselves safe.



In addition to kits with cleaning products and protective gear in patrol cars, HPD, HCSO and local area constables will make fewer house calls in an abundance of caution when possible.

SEE ALSO: Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas

"Our dispatchers may be asking questions of people being sick, and if you have a report call, just a report call, you may be able to do that over the phone. What you are looking for is to, A, report the crime, B, get a case number that you can turn in to your insurance," Constable Rosen said.

HCSO shared a video online showing extra steps deputies will be taking during traffic stops and arrests when they are forced to break the social distancing standards.



Rosen said if any of his deputies feel ill, they are being sent home on administrative leave and tested according to the CDC guidelines. He said deputies are also checking on the elderly.

"We are constantly keeping in contact with those populations that are vulnerable. So now I think is the time as a country, as a community, (that we) really come together," Rosen said.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus texaspolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Doctors believe COVID-19 can cause heart attack and strokes
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News